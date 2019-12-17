Alumni of Orangeburg's former Wilkinson High School came together Monday to celebrate the unveiling of a plaque containing the names of nearly 200 of the school's graduates.
Alumni converged onto Belleville Road in an impressive sea of maroon and gray, the colors of their beloved alma mater, to witness the unveiling and to find their names on the plaque honoring 189 members who graduated from the school from 1938 to 1971.
“Isn’t it amazing that we are a part of history?” Evia Thomas told those gathered at the school, which is now Robert E. Howard Middle School. She’s a graduate of the class of 1958.
“We ride by and see markers, but we did this. Let us give thanks to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ because without him we would not be able to do this,” she said.
The plaque is located on the right hand wall inside the entrance of Robert E. Howard.
Of the 189 names, 28 names were placed on the plaque “in loving memory” of graduates.
“It is a project that has come together out of a labor of love. Everyone has contributed and has fulfilled their role in whatever task they had. It has been a remarkable experience,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the school's alumni worked to contact other alumni about the plaque.
“We got response from people like Paul Webber III, who is the highest-ranking judge from Wilkinson,” Thomas said. “But he died before the celebration so his name changed from the active list to the 'in memory.'”
Webber was a 1951 graduate of WHS.
Webber’s sister, Carolyn Webber Thomson, who is a medical doctor, is also on the plaque.
The former students also came together last month to witness the placement of a historical marker for Wilkinson High School at 822 Goff Avenue. The Goff Avenue site now houses South Carolina State University's Military Science Department.
The first facility was built on Goff Avenue before a second school was built on Belleville Road.
Wilkinson High School was the first high school that was built in Orangeburg for the education of black students.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School was built in 1971, combining Wilkinson High School with what was then the all-white Orangeburg High School.
In 1991, the former Wilkinson High School facility on Belleville Road was named the Robert E. Howard Middle School, named after a mainstay in education in the Orangeburg schools for over 50 years.
Alumnus James Abraham, 84, was in the last class that graduated from the old Wilkinson High School on Goff Avenue. He graduated in 1953.
“I took masonry five years over at the old Wilkinson,” Abraham said. “I worked on the gymnasium here at the Belleville Road school.”
You have free articles remaining.
Abraham recalled his starting pay as an apprentice bricklayer was $1.50 an hour.
“This means a lot,” Abraham said. “It is a historical moment for me because this is something that we needed to get established.”
Abraham entered the Wilkinson High School in 1948 when he was 10 years old.
“At that time they had all the carpentry, brick mason class, agriculture class and all those industrial classes on the back of the old school,” Abraham said.
Abraham said he hopes those who look at the names listed on the plaque will remember those who have gone before.
“I hope they remember we are the trailblazers of the school at that time,” he said.
“This day is very, very special to me,” said 82-year-old Rose Magee of the class of 1954. “I am so glad to have been able to live to see this day.”
Magee served as an administrative assistant at South Carolina State University for 31 years.
She also worked at the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 for three years.
"Some of these students came to me as students," Magee said. "It is a wonderful day for me to see all the young ones who came behind me.”
Eloise Murray, who taught at Wilkinson High School back in the 1950s, was also in attendance at the event. She is the oldest living teacher who participated as a donor to the plaques.
“I would not have missed this day for anything,” said Murray, who was unable to attend last month’s historical marker unveiling. “I am just glad to be here.”
“This is a dream come true,” said Mellie Jeter, of the class of 1958.
“This is a blessing to me,” she continued. “I taught in this system for 30 years. I started out teaching here in 1962 and I taught in Orangeburg District 5 until 1992.”
Jeter says she remembers some things about 1958.
“I was an honors student," she said. "This was a good year for all of us coming out and getting ready to go to college."
Isaac Haigler, class of 1968, described the unveiling as one of the greatest things to happen in recent memory in Orangeburg.
“When you look at all of those names and all those fine teachers and instructors and how they wanted us to be the best we can be,” Haigler said. “Emotions. I just can’t describe it. It is just so great.”
Haigler, who was decked out in school colors, said his class tried to excel.
“That was our motto and it is still with us today,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I wish I could have been there for the event. I will make a trip to Orangeburg after Christmas to see it. What great memories at WHS.
Uncle Wagg et al are smiling from above!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.