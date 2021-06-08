 Skip to main content
Plaque honors Rotary Club of Orangeburg’s history
Plaque honors Rotary Club of Orangeburg's history

Rotary Plaque

Former Rotary Club of Orangeburg president Paul Miller, the city’s former mayor, helped secure a plaque honoring the 100 past presidents of the club.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg has etched its place in the community through a century of service.

Its history was honored Tuesday when a plaque was unveiled recognizing the club's 100 presidents.

"This is a special day for us," Rotary Club of Orangeburg President Michael Adams said. The plaque will continue to display, “the dedication of our Rotary Club to the service of the greater Orangeburg area.”

He urged members to redouble their efforts in the community.

“This community needs us and we need our community,” he said.

The marker is located on a brick column outside of the Williams and Williams law firm on Memorial Plaza.

The club's presidents are a “Who's Who” of community leaders who have set out to serve their community, state, country and mankind.

The club’s first president was charter member W. Eugene Atkinson.

Six additional charter members would follow and serve as club president: Wallace Bethea, Vernon Hill, John Wise, Atticus Marchant, Hugo Sims and George Bowman.

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg officially celebrated its 100-year anniversary on May 19.

Adams thanked Rotarian and past president Paul Miller for securing the plaque. It was made by Orangeburg's Worth Monuments.

Miller called the plaque, “a fitting recognition of the dedication of these individuals who were so instrumental in doing many, many good things for the city and the surrounding area of Orangeburg.”

Adams said it has been a “distinct honor and privilege to be the 100th president.”

“I have seen this club hang together through thick and thin in a very trying time for all folks and organizations,” Adams said. “But ladies and gentlemen, we have all come through it. We are on the other side now and we will continue to move forward."

Adams is the director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was organized in 1921 by a small group of local businessmen.

Bethea used his connections with the Columbia Rotary Club to have them sponsor the organization of the club in Orangeburg.

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was chartered on May 19, 1921, with 24 members, becoming the 959th club chartered by Rotary International.

Rotary Club of Orangeburg Presidents

1921-22 W. E. Atkinson

1922-23 Wallace C. Bethea

1923-24 Vernon J. Hill

1924 John T. wise

1924-25 William L. Glover

1925-26 Atticus H. Marchant

1926-27 Rut L. Osborne

1927-28 James M. Albergotti, Sr.

1928-29 Robert Lide

1929-30 Dallas A. Gardner

1930-31 George I. Whetsell

1931-32 Alec T. Brown

1932-33 E. V. Mirmow

1933-34 Hugo S. Sims

1934-35 Frank D. Pinckney

1935-36 Vance W. Brabham

1936-37 John F. Pearson

1937-38 George R. Bowman

1938-39 Russell S. Wolfe

1939-40 Paul B. Agnew

1940-41 O. S. Burns

1941-42 W. C. Wannamaker, Jr.

1942-43 James M. Green

1943-44 Robert H. Jennings, Jr.

1944-45 Robert M. Fairey

1945-46 Lenaire F. Wolfe

1946-47 Arthur C. Walker

1947-48 Marion P. Shuler

1948-49 William P. Davis

1949-50 William E. Tulluck

1950-51 Alan McC. Johnstone

1951-52 H. S. Covington

1952-53 Raymond Sifly

1953-54 Louis Rosen

1954-55 Lawrence Garick

1955-56 Robert Gillespie

1956-57 Hugo S. Sims, Jr.

1957-58 Harry C. Wannamaker III

1958-59 V. Wells Brabham, Jr.

1959-60 J. Harvey Atwill, Jr.

1960-61 Clarence Renneker, Jr.

1961-62 I. S. Harley

1962-63 James S. Gressette

1963-64 Leonard Hauprich

1964-65 Bill Lancaster

1965-66 W. A. Livingston

1966-67 Bill Cartwright

1967-68 Henry Frierson

1968-69 Hugh E. Smith

1969-70 H. Filmore Mabry

1970-71 Robert H. Jennings, III

1971-72 Edward Mirmow, Jr.

1972-73 Frank N. Handal

1973-74 W. C. Wannamaker, Jr.

1974-75 Henry R. Sims, II

1975-76 Russell S. Wolfe, II

1976-77 J. West Summers

1977-78 J. Donald Collier

1978-79 Harry S. Bryant

1979 Charles T. Gardner

1979-80 Robert H. Holley

1980-81 J. Robert Bryant

1981-82 Bert V. Gue

1982-83 E. J. Ayers, Jr.

1983-84 G. Flynn Bowie

1984-85 Herbert W. Bradley, Jr.

1985-86 Joe T. Bradham, Jr.

1986-87 Bob L. Garrick

1987-88 Francis R. Faulling

1988-89 Richard L. Garick

1989-90 Dwight W. Frierson

1990-91 J. Steven Atwill

1991-92 C. Richard Johnson

1992-93 Bob Utsey

1993-94 Jim Roquemore

1994-95 Martin Gilchrist

1995-96 Paul Miller

1996-97 Tommy Gue

1997-98 Curt Campbell

1998-99 Gregg Frierson

1999-00 Thomas Richardson

2000-01 Cathy Yeadon

2001-02 Jake Shuler

2002-03 Jim Avinger

2003-04 AJ Hutto

2004-05 Donnie Jameson

2005-06 Retta Guthrie

2006-07 Jim Johnson

2007-08 Richard Fowler

2008-09 Marion Garris

2009-10 Ed Davis

2010-11 Bobby Bryant

2011-2012 Sonia Elise Gass

2012-2013 B. Jeannine Kees

2013-2014 John Y. Yow

2014-2015 Ladson H. Beach Jr.

2015-2016 Robert F. McCurry Jr.

2016-2017 Andy Cox

2017-2018 William M. Connor

2018-2019 Rebecca S. Gramling

2019-2020 Russell Blanchard IV

2020-2021 Michael A. Adams

