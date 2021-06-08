Plaque honors Rotary Club of Orangeburg’s history

Adams thanked Rotarian and past president Paul Miller for securing the plaque. It was made by Orangeburg's Worth Monuments.

Miller called the plaque, “a fitting recognition of the dedication of these individuals who were so instrumental in doing many, many good things for the city and the surrounding area of Orangeburg.”

Adams said it has been a “distinct honor and privilege to be the 100th president.”

“I have seen this club hang together through thick and thin in a very trying time for all folks and organizations,” Adams said. “But ladies and gentlemen, we have all come through it. We are on the other side now and we will continue to move forward."

Adams is the director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was organized in 1921 by a small group of local businessmen.

Bethea used his connections with the Columbia Rotary Club to have them sponsor the organization of the club in Orangeburg.

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was chartered on May 19, 1921, with 24 members, becoming the 959th club chartered by Rotary International.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.