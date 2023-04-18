Orangeburg County is setting aside land on Cook Road for the possible location of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, despite the opposition of some neighboring residents.

County Council gave its final OK to a plan to giving the land to the Orangeburg County School District in exchange for the old Dantzler Middle School on U.S. Highway 15.

County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said he appreciates the concerns of the residents and acknowledged it was a difficult decision, but one that needed to be made.

“My main point was that I advanced it so I could put it back in the hands of the school board so they can make a decision,” Wright said.

After hearing from a number of concerned residents, council voted 5-2 to give third reading approval to an ordinance giving the school district the land.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper Smith and Latisha Walker both voted in opposition. An attempt by Cooper-Smith to table third reading failed for a lack of a second.

A standing-room only crowd filled council’s chambers on Monday.

During the meeting, North Orangeburg United Methodist Church Pastor the Rev. Dr. Derrick Cattenhead said, “Building a new school on North Road is wrong.”

“You should not do this. You should not allow this to happen. Why in the world would you consider a high school being built off of Cook Road, a two-lane road? Don't let this happen. Period,” he said.

Residents of Cook Road and the Belleville Road Bonneville community expressed their displeasure at the possible construction of the new high school at the proposed site.

Many were carrying green and red signs with "New O-W – YES" in green and "Cook Road – NO" in red on the other half.

Prior to the vote, Cooper-Smith offered her concerns as a resident of the community.

“This concerns me greatly,” she said. “More than 1,000 families live within the proximity of the proposed site. We, as council members, always said we want the best quality of life for those we represent. More than 1,000 families will not enjoy the serenity of their homes and communities with a new high school.”

“I have always heard there is no place like home,” she continued. “Turn the table and put yourselves in our situation. What would you do? What would you do? What would you do?"

The people at Monday’s meeting live along a number of roads and communities including Bonneville, Palmetto Garden, Parlerdale, Rosewood, Woodberry, Wren Village, Wellington, Cook Road and Belleville Road.

County voters approved the construction of a new high school in a November referendum. The cost is estimated at $116 million.

The county and the school district initially planned a land swap that would have allowed the new high school to be built on 95 acres near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding if the high school were built at the Red Bank Road site.

The county has since sold the 95 acres for about $1.45 million for possible future economic development.

With the proceeds from the sale, the county purchased 89 acres on Cook Road for $2.2 million.

The property is vacant agricultural land located across from Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and across from Sweet Maple Drive.

County officials say that the school district will make the final decision about the location of the high school.

But Cooper-Smith noted work is ongoing on the land.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the work being done was not being done by the county.

Wright declined comment after the meeting on whether the Cook Road site is the best location for the high school.

“I can't answer that. I will not answer that,” Wright said. “I am not going to get in on that one.”

When asked if the county should not have gotten involved in the land swap, Wright said, “I think that would probably have been a better decision but we are here where we are now.”

Many residents expressed concerns about how the process was handled.

Silas United Methodist Church pastor and Cook Road resident the Rev. Whittaker Middleton said a feasibility study should have been done.

“You can't build a project like this for a magnitude that you are talking about without involving the people,” Middleton said.

He said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster has talked about being a good partner and neighbor.

“How can you be a good partner and be a good neighbor when you are leaving out the main partner?” he continued. “All the taxpayers are left out. We are the residents and we live there. You are talking about building something and we are not involved. It is wrong.”

Cook Road resident Gloria Kirkland said while voters approved the construction of a new high school, the referendum did not mention a location.

“While the community did agree to the rebuilding, we were not given the opportunity nor has the community been given the opportunity to discuss where the new school would be placed nor the potential impact that it would have on the placement,” Kirkland said. “Why would the county council allow for the building of a new high school in an established, middle-income, majority Black neighborhood when the same has not been done for other neighborhoods.”

“Neither Bethune-Bowman nor Lake Marion High School have been built in residential areas and why would the county council defer to the Orangeburg County School District on a land-use decision which will affect property values, property taxes and county revenue for years to come?” Kirkland said.

Kirkland questioned whether the decision by the county to give the Orangeburg County School District the property is a “breech of the county's responsibilities to its citizens to deliberately harm established residents and taxpayers.”

The Rev. Mack C. McClam echoed Kirkland.

“We believe a new high school is needed but we want and feel that we deserve more of a say about where the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be located,” McClam said. “Our taxes will pay for this high school and this location will have long-term effects upon the development and the stability of the Orangeburg surrounding communities."

Cook Road resident Dr. Robert Johnson acknowledged that council has the power to vote.

“We have a vote. Just because your district is not affected, we’ve got family, friends and partners in your district. They will stand up for us and vote back,” he said.

Others expressed concerns about the school's impact on traffic, quality of life and noise.

Young said the matter has been handled in an above-board manner.

“There is no step in this process where I did not inform my bosses, which are the seven members of county council, of what was happening and what was going on,” Young said.

“When the time came and when it was found necessary to switch locations, I informed county council of what we needed to do and also informed the superintendent and his board. His job is to inform the school board. My job is to inform county council. I did my job,” Young said.

OCSD School Board Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens said, "County Council, you have been dealing directly with our superintendent.

“Our superintendent is not our boss. The nine board members are the boss. You are dealing with two and three other people.”

“We have to stop this,” she said. “When you have a meeting, all nine members need to be there – not two, not three, not four.

“I don't appreciate you all going into that area telling them that we are going to build this here, then saying the board agreed. What board?”

Some alleged the decision was made because of a concern over upsetting Zeus, which has operations near the original site considered for the high school on Industrial Boulevard.

“Does Zeus own Orangeburg?” McClam said. “If Zeus owns Orangeburg, Orangeburg needs to find a way to break the chain. We cannot be afraid of money flowing in at the cost of the education of the children that are yet unborn in this area. That is too costly my friend.”

Near the end of the meeting, Young addressed this concern.

“Zeus is a major factor and employer in our community,” he said. “We have to be careful how we deal with that. A lot of people feed their families and provide for their families in this county from paychecks from Zeus Industries.”