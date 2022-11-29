Pistol, PlayStation stolen from car outside Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Smith & Wesson pistol and a Sony PlayStation 4 from an unlocked Mercury Grand Marquis on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

The car was parked at the Enmarket at 1688 Neeses Highway, outside Orangeburg.

The total value of the gun and gaming console is $1,100.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2014 Polaris Sportsman Big Boss 6x6 ATV from a Classic Road home in Branchville.

The theft was reported on Monday. The ATV is valued at $10,000.

• Five safes and a .38-special pistol were stolen from an unoccupied home on Cannon Bridge Road in Cordova.

The homeowner reported the theft on Monday.

The stolen items are valued at $1,500.

• The following items were stolen from a Fire Line Road home in Eutawville: two saw horses, three heavy timbers, a front door and tongue-and-groove ceiling tiles.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The items are valued at $5,100.