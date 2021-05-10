Pipeline shutdown could jump gas prices even more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Gas prices in the Carolinas have increased significantly on the week, as the Colonial Pipeline outage threatens pump prices and possibly supply.

AAA forecasts gas prices to climb even more this week in reaction to the shutdown of the pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.

“The impact of this pipeline outage will vary regionally,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “The outage will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices. The longer it is offline, the larger the impact on the East Coast.”

On the week, North Carolina’s gas price average increased by 6 cents, currently sitting at $2.73. This is 10 cents more expensive than last month and $1.06 more expensive than a year ago.

South Carolina’s gas price average increased by 7 cents on the week, currently sitting at $2.67. This is 9 cents more expensive than last month and $1.10 more expensive than a year ago.

Despite these increases, both states are still in the top 10 for least expensive gas.