Pipeline impact already felt locally with rush to buy gas

Warnings that the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline could impact gas supply and prices did not take long to have impact on Monday.
By 5 p.m., gas lines were forming at some Greater Orangeburg stations, with at least a couple of them hanging "no supply" signs on pumps. Posted prices had not as yet been impacted but predictions are they will be.
While reporting that gas prices in the Carolinas were already on the rise, Charlotte, N.C.-based AAA said the pipeline shutdown this past week in the face of a cyberattack makes more increases inevitable. The Colonial Pipeline delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. It runs from Texas to New York Harbor.
“The impact of this pipeline outage will vary regionally,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “The outage will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices. The longer it is offline, the larger the impact on the East Coast.”
Colonial Pipeline said Monday it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week as the FBI and administration officials identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers. The company halted operations last week after revealing a ransomware attack that it said had affected some of its systems.
On Monday, U.S. officials sought to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy by stressing that the fuel supply had so far not been disrupted, and the company said it was working toward "substantially restoring operational service" by the weekend.
Nonetheless, the attack underscored the vulnerabilities of the nation's energy sector and other critical industries whose infrastructure is largely privately owned. Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by criminal hackers who scramble data, paralyzing victim networks and demand large payments to decrypt it.
The Colonial attack was a potent reminder of the real-world implications of the burgeoning threat. Even as the Biden administration works to confront organized hacking campaigns sponsored by foreign governments, it must still contend with difficult-to-prevent attacks from cybercriminals.
"We need to invest to safeguard our critical infrastructure," President Joe Biden said Monday.
In this case, the FBI moved with unusual speed to pinpoint blame, saying the criminal syndicate whose ransomware was used in the attack is named DarkSide. The group's members are Russian speakers, and the syndicate's malware is coded not to attack networks using Russian-language keyboards.
Anne Neuberger, the White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said at a briefing that the group emerged just months ago. She said its business model is to demand ransom payments from victims and then split the proceeds, relying on what she said was a "new and very troubling variant."
She declined to say if Colonial Pipeline had paid any ransom, and the company has not given any indication of that one way or the other. Though the FBI has historically discouraged victims from making payments for fear of promoting additional attacks, she acknowledged "the very difficult" situation that victims face and said the administration needs to look "thoughtfully at this area" of how best to deter ransomware.
The group posted a statement on its dark web site describing itself as apolitical. "Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society," DarkSide said.
Asked Monday whether Russia was involved, Biden said, ""I'm going to be meeting with President (Vladimir) Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there is evidence that the actors, ransomware, is in Russia.
"They have some responsibility to deal with this," he added.
U.S. officials have sought to head off anxieties about the prospect of a lingering economic impact and disruption to the fuel supply, especially given Colonial Pipeline's key role in transporting gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and other petroleum products through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey.
Colonial is in the process of restarting portions of its network. It said Monday that it was evaluating the product inventory in storage tanks at its facilities. Administration officials stressed that the company proactively took some of its systems offline, as opposed to hackers doing it, and that its operating systems were spared.
In response to the attack, the administration loosened regulations for the transport of petroleum products on highways as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply.
"The time of the outage is now approaching critical levels and if it continues to remain down we do expect an increase in East Coast gasoline and diesel prices," said Debnil Chowdhury, IHS Markit executive director. The last time there was an outage of this magnitude was in 2016, he said, when gas prices rose 15 to 20 cents per gallon. But the Northeast had significantly more local refining capacity at that time, potentially intensifying any impact.
If the pipeline outage persists, the industry may want to turn to barges to transport fuel, but that could require a waiver of the Jones Act, a U.S. maritime law that requires products shipped between U.S. ports to be moved by American-flagged ships.
The pipeline utilizes both common and custom technology systems, which could complicate efforts to bring the entire network back online, according to analysts at Third Bridge.
Gasoline futures ticked higher Monday. Futures for crude and fuel, prices that traders pay for contracts for delivery in the future, typically begin to rise anyway each year as the driving season approaches. The price you pay at the pump tends to follow.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon, which is $1.05 higher than a year ago. The year-ago numbers are skewed somewhat because the nation was going into lockdown due to the pandemic.
In the Carolinas, North Carolina’s gas price average this past week increased by 6 cents, currently sitting at $2.73. This is 10 cents more expensive than last month and $1.06 more expensive than a year ago.
South Carolina’s gas price average increased by 7 cents on the week, currently sitting at $2.67. This is 9 cents more expensive than last month and $1.10 more expensive than a year ago.
Despite the increases, both states are still in the top 10 for least expensive gas.