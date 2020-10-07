Pinopolis lock to be closed for maintenance

MONCKS CORNER — The Pinopolis navigational lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station will be out of service from Monday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 8, for planned maintenance.

Winter hours begin on Monday, Nov. 9, and the lock will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 30 minutes before sunset, whichever is earlier.

The lock system does not operate during inclement weather or rough water conditions. All parties are encouraged to call in advance. The telephone number is 843-899-LOCK (5625).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0