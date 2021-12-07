 Skip to main content
Pinopolis lock maintenance outage extended

Lock (copy)

The Pinopolis Lock

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Pinopolis navigational lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station is currently out of service for a maintenance outage.

The maintenance outage has been extended to Jan. 15, 2022.

Once the lock reopens, winter operating hours will begin. The lock will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or 30 minutes before sunset, whichever is earlier).

The lock system does not operate during inclement weather or rough water conditions.

All parties are encouraged to call in advance. The telephone number is 843-899-LOCK (5625).

