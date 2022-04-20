 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pinopolis Lock closed April 25-26

The Pinopolis Lock

MONCKS CORNER – The Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station will be out of service beginning on Monday, April 25, through Tuesday, April 26, for planned maintenance.

The dates for the scheduled maintenance may change depending on potential inclement weather. Please remember the lock system does not operate during inclement weather or rough-water conditions. All parties are encouraged to call in advance at 843-899-LOCK (5625).

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper helps power South Carolina. To learn more, visit santeecooper.com and follow #PoweringSC on social media.

