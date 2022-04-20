Pinopolis Lock closed April 25-26

MONCKS CORNER – The Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station will be out of service beginning on Monday, April 25, through Tuesday, April 26, for planned maintenance.

The dates for the scheduled maintenance may change depending on potential inclement weather. Please remember the lock system does not operate during inclement weather or rough-water conditions. All parties are encouraged to call in advance at 843-899-LOCK (5625).

