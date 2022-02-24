Pilot in critical condition after Holly Hill plane crash

HOLLY HILL -- A pilot is in critical condition after being pinned in his plane following a crash Thursday morning at the Holly Hill Airport.

Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter reported at 11:51 a.m. that a pilot had crashed approximately an hour earlier at the airport located at 100 Airport Road in Holly Hill.

"It was an experimental ultralight type of airplane. I'm not sure what or how, but he ended up crashing behind the hangars here and was pinned in the plane for a while. We just got him out, he's in the ambulance, and they're about to fly him out. I want to say almost an hour ago exactly," Detter said.

He continued, "This is an unmanned airport and it's more for the hobby type of flyers. If it weren't for another pilot just happening to be here, God only knows how long that man would have been stuck back there in the woods."

Detter said among the officials responding to the scene were those from Orangeburg County Emergency Services, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and the Orangeburg County Fire District Office, along with the Holly Hill, Eutawville and Providence fire departments.

Detter said the pilot was flown out from the scene by helicopter.

"He's in critical condition, they say, but hopefully he'll be all right," the police chief said.

