The Pilot Club of Orangeburg is offering scholarships in the amount of $500. Any student graduating from high school in the Orangeburg County area may apply.

The application can be found at: www.facebook.com/pilotcluboforangeburg. Click on the image and follow the link to download the form.

Follow all directions and return the application by the April 14, 2023 deadline. Please message the Pilot Club if you have any questions or difficulty downloading the form.

All applications will be given careful consideration. Winners will be notified by phone in May.