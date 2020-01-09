Piggly Wiggly’s new Bamberg store could open as early as Feb. 19.
"That is the target date," Fogle’s Inc. Vice President Charles "Chuck" Fogle said in an interview with The T&D.
"Equipment came in ... and more is coming in next week. Shelving is next. It is coming along pretty good. Most of the floors, lights and ceiling are in,” he said.
The new grocery store is opening at the Heritage Shopping Center at 3386 Railroad Ave.
The building, which has been vacant since 2018, needed a remodel. Orangeburg’s O’Cain Construction has handled the work.
The store now has state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment.
“Even the freezers are computer-controlled,” Fogle said in a press release about the opening.
The store will have a complete selection of groceries and produce, as well as a deli and a bakery. C&S Wholesale Grocers will be supplying the store.
The store will employ between 60 and 70.
A late December hiring event received very good response, Fogle said.
“We are going to have a lot of great employees with smiling faces," he said.
“We are excited to be in Bamberg,” he continued. “It’s home to us, and we are looking forward to a long-term relationship with the people of Bamberg County.”
About 170 Bamberg residents gathered in late October 2019 to celebrate the announcement of the grocery store.
Joe Pinto, the facility manager, said he helped build the original Piggly Wiggly in that location more than 20 years ago, “and I’m fortunate to be able to help the Fogle family build this one.”
"The Fogles made a commitment and an investment in Bamberg County," Pinto said. "It’s just the right thing to do.”
“I can tell you this place has never looked this good,” he continued. “Not even when it was built the first time.”
It won’t be Fogle’s first store in The T&D Region. Fogle’s Inc. owns and operates one in Denmark, two in Orangeburg, one in Neeses and one in Columbia.
Last year, Bi-Lo closed Bamberg's only grocery store due to a company-wide bankruptcy. An IGA was supposed to fill in the vacant building, but the deal never materialized.
Augusta-based investment company The Vireo Group purchased the entire Heritage Shopping Center property with the intention of investing more than $2 million to upgrade the location.
The property will be modernized with additional lighting added. The Vireo Group said there is also room to grow the shopping center.
Vireo’s director of leasing, Todd Wilson, said the renovations are going well.
“We are in the process of cleaning the retention pond, fixing and painting the facades of the buildings, remodeling the signage, putting new lights in the parking lot and resealing and restriping the parking lot,” he said in the release.
An outparcel has been cleared next to Burger King, and Vireo Group will develop that and seek a tenant, Wilson said. All renovations will be complete by the time Piggly Wiggly opens.
The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development provided some infrastructure support to upgrade the shopping center while the county and city also helped with infrastructure needs. Wilson noted the SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance also helped to finalize the deal.
“They have all been great partners and just a joy to work with,” Wilson said. “We think the final product will be a shopping center where people will want to shop and that the residents of Bamberg and its surrounding communities will be proud of."
