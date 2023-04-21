The Luminal Theater will be presenting a public screening of the documentary "The Picture Taker" on Saturday, April 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, 1865 Lake Drive, Orangeburg.

Following the film screening, a special panel discussion will be held with venue host and acclaimed Civil Rights Movement photographer Cecil Williams, who will speak to his experiences as a Civil Rights Movement photographer in South Carolina and beyond.

"The Picture Taker," directed by Phil Bertelsen, captures the life of famed photographer Ernest Withers, whose photographs were anything but black and white. As an African American photographer in 1960s Memphis, Withers developed over a million images that came to define America’s civil rights struggle. His lesser known work: decades of secret FBI service uncovered only after his death.

From the flashpoint of an American saga, "The Picture Taker" is a tale from in front of and behind the camera.

“The Picture Taker is an equally complicated and controversial exploration of legacy that leaves you questioning heroism, and frankly, an entire generation,” said Curtis Caesar John, executive Director of The Luminal Theater. “If you’ve seen only five pictures of the Civil Rights Movement, chances are at least three of them are Withers’ own. His work is iconic. So does that make his deception justified? Is his legacy tarnished? Watching Bertelsen’s film allows us to ask these questions and more” continued John.

For tickets, visit LuminalTheater.org/events.