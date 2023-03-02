The S.C. Highway Patrol is asking the public to help it find the vehicle that struck a bicycle in Tuesday’s hit-and-run collision near Ehrhardt. The bicyclist died.

Officials now believe a full-size pickup truck, possibly silver in color, struck a bicycle at 7:10 p.m. on Ehrhardt Road near Grant Road in Bamberg County. The vehicle may have damage to its front.

The truck left the scene.

Norwood Breland, 64, of Ehrhardt died following the collision, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit an anonymous top by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP, 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501. Tips can also be made via Crimestoppers By calling 888-CRIMESC.