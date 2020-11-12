Phone, internet back up at Family Health Centers

Individuals could access the facility’s website at myfhc.org and, if they needed to schedule an appointment, could contact the office via email at fhc-ask@myfhc.org or call 803-531-6916.

Brunson said work was also done to assist patients with prescription refills, noting that every area of the center was affected by the power outage, including the facility’s telemedicine capabilities.

“From what I know about it, each patient that needed a refill, we refilled it. We had their email, and we were able to fill it. We could send them an email back letting them know it is ready and to come and pick it up,” he said.

At one point, only one phone was operating at the center.

“The patient could call on that one number, and we could get the pharmacy to fill a prescription. They could make contact to us. That contact would let us know that Leon Brunson (or whoever) is requesting a refill,” Brunson said.

A notice which was up as late as noon Thursday advised individuals that the outage had resulted in phone and internet difficulties at not just the main Orangeburg site, but all other satellite sites.

Brunson said all of the facility’s computer systems were impacted by the blown transformer.