Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. to add 35 jobs in Bamberg County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. (Phoenix Specialty), a leading supplier of custom specialty parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, today announced plans to expand operations in Bamberg County. The company’s more than $5.5 million investment is projected to create 35 new jobs over the next three years.

Founded in 1907, Phoenix Specialty supplies high-quality washers, shims, precision stampings and other specialty products to OEMs throughout the United States. The company serves a variety of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, energy and more.

Located at 7433 Main Highway in Bamberg, Phoenix Specialty’s expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Phoenix Specialty team should visit https://www.phoenixspecialty.com/contact-us.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0