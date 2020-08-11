Phoenix plans to add 35 jobs; manufacturer investing $5.5M in Bamberg plant

Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. announced Tuesday that it’s expanding its Bamberg County operations.
The company is planning to invest more than $5.5 million and create 35 new jobs over the next three years.
“The company and owners are committed to this expansion here in Bamberg,” Phoenix Chief Executive Officer Russell Hurst said in a press release.
“With the disruptions related to COVID-19, especially within the aerospace industry, 2020 is going to be a challenging year for us and many others. But we are confident that we will come out of this difficult time as a stronger company and poised for significant growth in the coming years,” he said.
Founded in 1907, Phoenix Specialty supplies washers, shims, precision stampings and other specialty products to original equipment manufacturers throughout the United States. The company serves a variety of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, energy and more.
Located at 7433 Main Highway in Bamberg, Phoenix Specialty’s expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand.
Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said, “We salute Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. for their continued investment in the people of Bamberg County.
“Each of the 35 jobs created provides another opportunity for a better future for a family in our region, and that’s good economic development. Bamberg County Council will continue to work to provide the best business environment for companies that create jobs like Phoenix Specialty continues to do.”
Gov. Henry McMaster said, “It’s always a special day when an existing company like Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. makes the decision to expand operations within our borders. This investment and the 35 new jobs it will create is a real reason to celebrate, and we look forward to supporting this great company as they continue to succeed and grow in South Carolina.”
The expansion is expected to be completed by 2022.
Individuals interested in joining the Phoenix Specialty team should visit https://www.phoenixspecialty.com/contact-us.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
