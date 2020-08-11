Phoenix plans to add 35 jobs; manufacturer investing $5.5M in Bamberg plant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. announced Tuesday that it’s expanding its Bamberg County operations.

The company is planning to invest more than $5.5 million and create 35 new jobs over the next three years.

“The company and owners are committed to this expansion here in Bamberg,” Phoenix Chief Executive Officer Russell Hurst said in a press release.

“With the disruptions related to COVID-19, especially within the aerospace industry, 2020 is going to be a challenging year for us and many others. But we are confident that we will come out of this difficult time as a stronger company and poised for significant growth in the coming years,” he said.

Founded in 1907, Phoenix Specialty supplies washers, shims, precision stampings and other specialty products to original equipment manufacturers throughout the United States. The company serves a variety of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, energy and more.

Located at 7433 Main Highway in Bamberg, Phoenix Specialty’s expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand.

Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said, “We salute Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. for their continued investment in the people of Bamberg County.