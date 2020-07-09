Peterson named Zeus CEO

Orangeburg-based Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. has named a new chief executive officer.
Steve Peterson, who currently serves as company president, was named CEO. The move was effective July 1.
"I am truly honored by Mr. Tourville and the Tourville family's confidence in me," Peterson said. "These are challenging times and I look forward to ensuring that Zeus emerges as a stronger and more resilient company."
"We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to expanding the growth momentum Zeus has enjoyed since its inception," Peterson said.
The organizational change comes with the recent retirement of former CEO John Winarchick, who served with the company for 31 years.
Peterson, who joined Zeus in 2017, previously held the position of senior vice president of global sales and marketing. He was promoted to president in May 2018.
Before joining Zeus, Peterson held global leadership positions with TE Connectivity, Samsung Electronics and General Electric. He assumed roles of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, product management, supply chain management and executive management.
As president and CEO of Zeus, Peterson will continue to focus the company's efforts on the development of growth strategies and providing ongoing value to customers, team members and the surrounding communities.
"Steve Peterson has shown the true measure of a leader in unprecedented times of difficulty," said Frank P. Tourville Sr., Zeus founder and chairman of the board. "His charisma, resilience, dedication and vast industry knowledge are huge assets to Zeus."
"Steve is committed to leading the company forward and providing exceptional value to our customers, and I am confident that he will excel in the pursuit of leading Zeus to become the prevailing global leader in polymer solutions," Tourville said.
Peterson earned his bachelor's degree in 1997 in professional and technical business from Weber State University and his master’s of business administration in 2003 from Bellarmine University.
Headquartered in Orangeburg, Zeus employs over 1,700 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston and Orangeburg.
Other facilities are located in Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland.
Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy and fluid management markets.
