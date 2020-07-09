Peterson named Zeus CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg-based Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. has named a new chief executive officer.

Steve Peterson, who currently serves as company president, was named CEO. The move was effective July 1.

"I am truly honored by Mr. Tourville and the Tourville family's confidence in me," Peterson said. "These are challenging times and I look forward to ensuring that Zeus emerges as a stronger and more resilient company."

"We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to expanding the growth momentum Zeus has enjoyed since its inception," Peterson said.

The organizational change comes with the recent retirement of former CEO John Winarchick, who served with the company for 31 years.

Peterson, who joined Zeus in 2017, previously held the position of senior vice president of global sales and marketing. He was promoted to president in May 2018.

Before joining Zeus, Peterson held global leadership positions with TE Connectivity, Samsung Electronics and General Electric. He assumed roles of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, product management, supply chain management and executive management.