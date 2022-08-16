Pet Supplies Plus establishing distribution center in Orangeburg County; $53 million investment will create 275 new jobs

Pet Supplies Plus, a full-service pet retail company, announced plans Tuesday to establish a new distribution center in Orangeburg County. The company’s $53 million investment will create 275 new jobs.

Founded in 1988, Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is one of the largest pet retail franchises in the United States, offering customers a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services.

Located in 40 states, Pet Supplies Plus has more than 630 stores, the majority of which are independently owned and operated by franchisees.

Located in the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Interstate 26 at Exit 154, the company’s new, state-of-the-art distribution center will increase its distribution capabilities across the Southeast.

The new operation will be the company’s fourth distribution center located within the U.S.

Operations are expected to begin in early 2023, and readySC will assist with the recruitment process. For more information on opportunities with Pet Supplies Plus, visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.