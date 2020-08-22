Pet Idol helps put news in classrooms; T&D NIE program serves 100 teachers in 25 schools

Thousands of students across the region are given a chance to learn through the Newspapers in Education program.
Through NIE, The Times and Democrat provides electronic newspapers to schools and teachers at no charge.
The T&D has been participating in the NIE program since 1997.
T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said NIE has changed over the past 23 years.
"The program has changed significantly with the delivery of electronic newspapers vs. the printed newspaper, which is especially important now with virtual classrooms," Hughes said, noting this "allows for the continued use of the electronic editions as well as the avoidance of handling actual copies when students return to the physical classroom setting."
At first the NIE was entirely in print with between 500 copies and 700 copies of the newspaper distributed. The T&D introduced the E-edition in 2008-09, providing a complete digital version of the print copy. In 2010, the entire NIE program went to the E-edition.
Today, NIE reaches more than 100 teachers, 25 different schools in the three-county region, and over 10,000 copies.
"NIE brings the newspaper to the youth of the community via the school setting," Hughes said. "NIE allows teachers to teach students news of the communities in which they live and hopefully instills a lifelong desire to read the newspaper and be interested in the community."
The NIE program also provides teachers an opportunity to use newspapers in the classroom as part of a teaching aid in reading comprehension.
The United Way estimates that illiteracy costs taxpayers and businesses $20 billion per year.
But there is more.
"NIE brings current events alive to the students," Hughes said. "But besides the news content, teachers use various parts of the newspaper to teach other subjects such as math (sports statistics), business and economics (actual business news to classified ads) along with games and puzzles."
Each year, two other fundraisers are held for the NIE program: Pet Idol in the late summer and the Page Turner luncheon in March.
This year, Orangeburg Veterinary Associates, Mutt Kutz, Carolina Veterinary Practice and Fogle's Piggly Wiggly are the sponsors of the Pet Idol contest.
A donation is also given to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Orangeburg.
In addition to the two annual fundraisers, area businesses, individuals and organizations can support NIE through tax-exempt donations to the T&D's non-profit arm Literacy Leadership.
For more information about this giving opportunity, contact Carla Hall at 803-533-5528 or email chall@timesanddemocrat.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.