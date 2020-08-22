Pet Idol helps put news in classrooms; T&D NIE program serves 100 teachers in 25 schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of students across the region are given a chance to learn through the Newspapers in Education program.

Through NIE, The Times and Democrat provides electronic newspapers to schools and teachers at no charge.

The T&D has been participating in the NIE program since 1997.

T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said NIE has changed over the past 23 years.

"The program has changed significantly with the delivery of electronic newspapers vs. the printed newspaper, which is especially important now with virtual classrooms," Hughes said, noting this "allows for the continued use of the electronic editions as well as the avoidance of handling actual copies when students return to the physical classroom setting."

At first the NIE was entirely in print with between 500 copies and 700 copies of the newspaper distributed. The T&D introduced the E-edition in 2008-09, providing a complete digital version of the print copy. In 2010, the entire NIE program went to the E-edition.

Today, NIE reaches more than 100 teachers, 25 different schools in the three-county region, and over 10,000 copies.