Pet adoptions spike amid corona isolation; Columbia, Charleston residents coming to Orangeburg SPCA

The Bevivino family from Mount Pleasant had many reasons for adopting Sonny and Cher.

"The kids were going to be home from school, and we thought it would be a good time to learn the responsibility of taking care of a young dog," mom Erin Bevivino said. "We only had the intention of adopting one, but when we saw the brother and sister, we just could not split them up."

The family renamed Sonny, calling him Tater -- short for "coach potato," due to the dog's laziness. Cher is now Millie.

Tater and Millie join the family's dog, Bodhi, a rescue from about three years ago.

"I know I would not have been able to do it had I not had their help," Bevivino said. "The girls have been taking a lot of responsibility, and I think it has been quite eye-opening."

Lucy said the experience has been fun.

"I have to clean up after them and take them out all the time to make sure they are comfortable and they are fed," the 11-year-old said. "I need to make sure they don't eat each other's food."

Blythewood resident Joe Lamb is one of the parents of German shepherd sister mixes Piper and Louise, or "Louie."