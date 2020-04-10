Pet adoptions spike amid corona isolation; Columbia, Charleston residents coming to Orangeburg SPCA

As residents continue to isolate themselves from others and adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, many are seeking companionship by adopting pets.
The Orangeburg SPCA has seen a spike in the number of animal adoptions, with Manager Alicia "Ali" Ramirez Otal saying the spike is due to the coronavirus.
"They are worried about the dogs being here," Otal said. "A lot of them are concerned about us being shut down and what will happen if we are shut down."
Otal said some people have more time on their hands.
"I had one woman who lives by herself and she wanted a dog," Otal said. "She was going stir crazy."
During a normal month, the Orangeburg SPCA adopts out between 30 and 34 dogs and about two cats.
"Just last week, we had four cat adoptions and 23 dog adoptions; 25 or 26 in one week is impressive,” she said.
The demand in adoptions continued as the calendar flipped to April. The month has seen an additional 21 dogs adopted, bringing the total to 43 since March 13. Two additional cats have been adopted as well, bringing the total up to six.
Smiley, a chow mix who has been at the shelter since October 2019, found himself a forever home.
Dog siblings -- like Chihuahua mixes Sonny and Cher, as well as shepherd mixes Thelma and Louise -- have also been popular among adopting parents.
The Bevivino family from Mount Pleasant had many reasons for adopting Sonny and Cher.
"The kids were going to be home from school, and we thought it would be a good time to learn the responsibility of taking care of a young dog," mom Erin Bevivino said. "We only had the intention of adopting one, but when we saw the brother and sister, we just could not split them up."
The family renamed Sonny, calling him Tater -- short for "coach potato," due to the dog's laziness. Cher is now Millie.
Tater and Millie join the family's dog, Bodhi, a rescue from about three years ago.
"I know I would not have been able to do it had I not had their help," Bevivino said. "The girls have been taking a lot of responsibility, and I think it has been quite eye-opening."
Lucy said the experience has been fun.
"I have to clean up after them and take them out all the time to make sure they are comfortable and they are fed," the 11-year-old said. "I need to make sure they don't eat each other's food."
Blythewood resident Joe Lamb is one of the parents of German shepherd sister mixes Piper and Louise, or "Louie."
The dogs were adopted for his two daughters. They used to be busy with work and are now at home because of COVID-19.
"They wanted puppies because of COVID-19," Lamb said. "They are taking care of them."
Lamb was adamant in the past about not getting puppies because he did not want to be the one responsible for taking care of them.
Lamb says his daughters have promised to care for the puppies.
"I am hoping they won't have to go back to work before they are trained," he said with a laugh. "They wanted the joy of having puppies."
Once they are trained and grow up, Lamb says the dogs will become his.
Otal said the majority of adoptive parents have come from Columbia and Charleston. She has not seen an increase in the number of locals adopting.
"A lot of people are telling us one of the main reasons they are adopting is because they have a stay-in-place order," she said. "We have a surge from the Charleston area."
Earlier this week, a statewide stay-at-home order was issued.
Otal said the increase in adoptions is a surprise.
"It could have gone one way or the other," Otal said.
The SPCA was wondering if the number of animal turn-ins would increase.
"We have gotten a lot of turn-ins," she continued, but noted the amount of adoptions have helped to "level out" the turn-ins.
"We are at capacity with the amount of adoptions we are getting out,” she said.
Since March 13, the SPCA has received about 26 animals who have been surrendered.
For more information about animals, go to orangeburgspca.org.
