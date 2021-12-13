Person shot to death in Orangeburg

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have someone in custody in relation to this incident,” Ravenell said. “It's early yet in this investigation, so we are working to determine multiple factors, particularly what brought this about.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said a caller reported a shooting incident around 4:35 p.m. The shooting took place on Stilton Road, several yards from the intersection with Magnolia Street.

Deputies were on the scene within five minutes, Williams said. They found a dark-colored pickup truck in an empty grassy lot.

A man was beside the pickup truck on the ground. He was shot to death, Williams said.

Williams said the community is safe and the shooting incident wasn’t random.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office says more details will be released as the investigation continues.

