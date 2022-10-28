Person shot in Eutawville

A person was shot in Eutawville on Friday afternoon, according to Eutawville Police Chief Sean Hopkins.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. between the gas pumps at the Hot Spot, located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway.

Hopkins said the person’s injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

He said the incident remains under investigation and further details will be released at a later time.

The Holly Hill Police Department assisted the agency by setting up a perimeter. An S.C. Department of Natural Resources officer assisted at the scene.

The business was temporarily closed following the incident, but has since reopened.