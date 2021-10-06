Person killed in three-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

One person died in a three-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern.

The collision occurred at 5:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Ada Road, south of Neeses.

A Mercedes SUV was traveling north on U.S. 321 when it crossed the center line, striking a second vehicle that was traveling south, Southern said.

The second vehicle ran off the right side of the road and down an embankment. The Mercedes then struck a Hyundai that was also traveling south.

The driver of the second vehicle died in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, Southern said.

The passenger was injured and transported to the Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The SCHP does not know if the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The drivers of the Mercedes and the Hyundai were wearing seatbelts and were not injured, Southern said.

The name of the person who died in the crash was not immediately available.

