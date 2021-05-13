Person killed in I-26 crash in Calhoun County

A person died in a Thursday morning collision on Interstate 26 eastbound in Calhoun County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 8 a.m. when a 2003 Toyota Sequoia ran off the road to the right, ran back onto the road and hit a box truck that was parked in the median near the 123 mile marker.

The box truck hit another box truck also parked in the median.

The front seat passenger of the Sequoia died in the crash. Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said he could not yet release the name because the next of kin had not been notified.

The driver of the Sequoia was taken to the Lexington Medical Center. The right rear passenger was flown by helicopter to Prisma Health Richland.

The crash is under investigation.

