Person killed in house fire; Springfield home destroyed; Elloree home also burned

A person died in a fire at a Springfield home early Monday morning. Another occupant suffered minor injuries.

The fire completely destroyed the mobile home at 260 Heatherbrook Circle shortly after midnight.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined," Springfield Fire Department Chief Boyce "Bubba" Toole said.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report, a female said she was sitting in her living room when she spotted a red light shining through the front door’s window.

The woman opened the door and fire and heat came through the door, causing burns on her right forearm.

The woman went to the back bedroom of the residence to wake up her friend. She said he woke up and sat down at the kitchen table as she was leaving the house, the report said.

The woman said she left the residence and then began to scream for her son, who lives behind her house, and others to help.

An attempt to reenter the house was unsuccessful due to the heat and smoke.