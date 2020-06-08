Person killed in crash near Holly Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill at 10:13 a.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on U.S. Highway 176 near Alpine Road, about three miles west of Holly Hill.

The driver was the only occupant of a 1998 Toyota Camry.

Tidwell said the vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 176 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a culvert in a ditch.

The driver died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety reported on Monday that 10 people died on the state’s roadways between June 5 and June 7.

There were 356 highway fatalities throughout the state from Jan. 1 through June 7.

During the same time period last year, there were 426 highway deaths.

There have been eight highway fatalities so far this year in Orangeburg County. There were 16 during the same time period last year.

There has been one highway fatality in Bamberg County this year but none in Calhoun County.

During the same time period in 2019, there were two highway fatalities in Calhoun County, but none in Bamberg County.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

