UPDATED: Woman shot in Bamberg

A woman was shot at a Bamberg apartment complex early Sunday, according to Bamberg Assistant Police Chief Regina Gatling.

The woman is being treated for a non-life threatening injury, Gatling said

Gunfire erupted at 4:47 a.m. at the Bamberg Villa apartments on Hawk Court. Several apartment units were struck by bullets.

Law enforcement officials were nearby and were at the scene within seconds, Gatling said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.