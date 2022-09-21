Person ejected in Orangeburg County crash

At least two people were seriously injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 301 in the Four Holes community of Orangeburg County.

The single-car crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Five people were inside a 2008 Pontiac GS as it traveled south on U.S. 301. It crossed the median and both northbound lanes before overturning, Tidwell said.

At least one of the occupants was ejected, Tidwell said.

Two people were flown to Prisma Health Richland with serious injuries.

All lanes of U.S. 301 near Four Holes Road were temporarily blocked for several hours following the crash.