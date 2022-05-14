 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person dies in two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 15 near Mims Lake Road, near Holly Hill.

A 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 pulling a pontoon boat was traveling north on Highway 15 when a Honda Accord made a left turn in front of the GMC, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

One of the passengers in the Honda died. The vehicle had two other occupants, with Tidwell noting those who injured were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The name of the deceased was not immediately available from the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The GMC’s driver was uninjured.

