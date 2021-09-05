 Skip to main content
Person dies in two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County
Person dies in two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Sunday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. on S.C. Highway 6 near S.C. Highway 310.

A 2003 Toyota sedan was traveling west on S.C. 6 when it went left of the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup traveling in the opposite direction, according to Pye.

The Toyota’s driver died as a result of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Chevrolet’s driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts. They were treated for minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

