Person dies in three-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

A person died Thursday following a three-vehicle collision on S.C. Highway 33 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The collision occurred at 5 p.m. near Till Road, when a 2018 Ford SUV and a 2018 Mercedes collided with a 2017 Nissan sedan.
The passenger in the Nissan died. The drivers of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital, Lee said.
The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.