Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died following a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Sunday.

The collision occurred at 4:15 a.m. as a 2009 Toyota was traveling west on S.C. Highway 6 near Red Bank Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The Toyota ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert and overturned several times, Jones said.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital and later died.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

