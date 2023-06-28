A person died in a house fire in Orangeburg on Tuesday, according to City of Orangeburg Public Information Officer Jennifer J. Van Cleave.

The Department of Public Safety’s Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire with entrapment at 1:35 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on Mason Drive to find a 1-1/2-story home with heavy fire in a west-facing room with window failure.

Outside temperatures and wind speed of 16 mph out of the west caused fire conditions inside of the structure to rapidly spread.

The fire led the roof to collapse.

The fire was brought under control after about two hours.

The cause of the fire is listed as accidental at this time.

One ODPS firefighter was treated by EMS for heat exhaustion.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Orangeburg County Fire District, the Orangeburg Office of Emergency Services, Orangeburg County EMS and the Jamison, Canaan, Bolentown, North and Cordova fire departments.