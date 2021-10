One person died Sunday morning in an accident in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The collision occurred at 8:39 a.m. Sunday on Lauderdale Road near S.C. Highway 6, in the Eutawville area.

A 2017 Hyundai sedan was traveling east on Lauderdale Road when it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0