Person dies in Orangeburg County crash

A person died Monday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

The collision occurred at 12:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Lariot Road.

A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it collided with a 2004 Honda Civic that was traveling south in the northbound lanes, Collins said. He said the Civic was traveling the wrong way.

The driver of the Civic died while the driver of the Camaro was taken to a local hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

