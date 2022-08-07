 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Person dies in Orangeburg County crash

  • 0
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died early Sunday in a crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred at 1:30 a.m. near Carriage Hill Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

A 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 when it struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling south, Jones said.

The driver of the Taurus died at the scene. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The collision is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News