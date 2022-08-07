Person dies in Orangeburg County crash

A person died early Sunday in a crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred at 1:30 a.m. near Carriage Hill Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

A 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 when it struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling south, Jones said.

The driver of the Taurus died at the scene. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The collision is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.