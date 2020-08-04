You have permission to edit this article.
Person dies in Orangeburg County accident
Person dies in Orangeburg County accident

A person died Tuesday afternoon in an accident in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The accident occurred at 3:35 p.m. as a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Belleville Road.

The Explorer ran off the road and overturned.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Collins said. The passenger died as a result.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the passenger was not immediately available.

