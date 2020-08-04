Person dies in Orangeburg County accident

A person died Tuesday afternoon in an accident in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The accident occurred at 3:35 p.m. as a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Belleville Road.
The Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Collins said. The passenger died as a result.
The driver was taken to a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
The name of the passenger was not immediately available.
