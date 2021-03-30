Person dies in log truck crash

HOLLY HILL – One person was killed in a three-vehicle collision involving a log truck in the Providence community, about eight miles west of Holly Hill, on Tuesday afternoon.
The collision occurred at 3:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway 176 and S.C. Highway 210, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Tidwell said the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on S.C. 210 and made a complete stop at the intersection.
The Trailblazer continued on. It was struck by a 2016 Western Star tractor-trailer log truck that was traveling east on U.S. 176, Tidwell said.
The log truck overturned and spilled logs on the roadway. The Trailblazer then came to a stop on the roadway several yards from the site of the impact.
A 2018 GMC pickup traveling west on U.S. 176 struck the logs that had fallen onto the roadway.
Tidwell noted that the four-way intersection has two-way stop signs on S.C. 210.
The drivers of each of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
The drivers of the log truck and GMC pickup weren’t injured.
The Trailblazer driver died in the crash. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released that driver’s identification.
Providence Fire Chief Carl Thompson, who’s also a first responder, was the first on the scene.
He said the call came in for a vehicle accident with injuries.
“When I arrived on scene, I checked with the 18-wheeler driver and he said, ‘I’m OK,’” he said.
“He looked to be a little in shock, but he was OK,” Thompson said. “He was moving around.”
Thompson then saw that the driver of the GMC truck was out and moving around.
Next, Thompson went to check on the driver of the Trailblazer and discovered the driver was unresponsive.
Thompson called for Orangeburg County’s STAR Team to help free the driver from the Trailblazer.
The intersection and the area in front of Providence United Methodist Church was closed to traffic temporarily as crews worked to clear the roadway of logs.
Other departments that responded included: the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, Orangeburg County EMS and the Bowman Fire Department.
This year, there have been eight fatalities on roadways in Orangeburg County.
Compared to the same time period last year, Orangeburg County had three highway fatalities.
This year, Calhoun County has had two fatal highway collisions. Bamberg County hasn’t had any.
Bamberg and Calhoun counties didn’t have any fatal collisions during the same time period last year.
To date, there have been 213 highway fatalities in the state this year.
During the same time period last year, there were 190 highway fatalities statewide.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.