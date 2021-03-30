Person dies in log truck crash

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released that driver’s identification.

Providence Fire Chief Carl Thompson, who’s also a first responder, was the first on the scene.

He said the call came in for a vehicle accident with injuries.

“When I arrived on scene, I checked with the 18-wheeler driver and he said, ‘I’m OK,’” he said.

“He looked to be a little in shock, but he was OK,” Thompson said. “He was moving around.”

Thompson then saw that the driver of the GMC truck was out and moving around.

Next, Thompson went to check on the driver of the Trailblazer and discovered the driver was unresponsive.

Thompson called for Orangeburg County’s STAR Team to help free the driver from the Trailblazer.

The intersection and the area in front of Providence United Methodist Church was closed to traffic temporarily as crews worked to clear the roadway of logs.

Other departments that responded included: the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, Orangeburg County EMS and the Bowman Fire Department.