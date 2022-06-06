 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Person dies in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

  • 0
SCHP logo

A person died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred at 3:12 p.m. as a BMW sedan was traveling west on the interstate.

The BMW ran off the road to the right and struck several trees near the 164 mile marker.

The driver was taken to the Regional Medical Center with injuries. The passenger died at the scene.

The name of the deceased passenger was not immediately available from the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Tags

