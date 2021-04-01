Person dies in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

T&D Staff Report
A person died in a one-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Thursday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. near the 150 mile marker.
A 2014 Cadillac SUV was traveling west when it ran off the road to the left and struck a cable barrier.
The driver died of fatal injuries sustained in the crash, Lee said.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is being investigated.
