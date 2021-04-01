 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person dies in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

Person dies in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A person died in a one-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Thursday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. near the 150 mile marker.

A 2014 Cadillac SUV was traveling west when it ran off the road to the left and struck a cable barrier.

The driver died of fatal injuries sustained in the crash, Lee said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is being investigated.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Person dies in log truck crash
Local

Person dies in log truck crash

HOLLY HILL – One person was killed in a three-vehicle collision involving a log truck in the Providence community, about eight miles west of H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News