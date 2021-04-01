Person dies in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

A person died in a one-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Thursday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. near the 150 mile marker.

A 2014 Cadillac SUV was traveling west when it ran off the road to the left and struck a cable barrier.

The driver died of fatal injuries sustained in the crash, Lee said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is being investigated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0