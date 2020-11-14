Person dies in Friday night crash in Santee

A person died Friday night in a two-vehicle collision in Santee.
The collision occurred at 10 p.m. on S.C. Highway 6, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
A 2016 Toyota Highlander was traveling west on S.C. Highway 6 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Nissan Altima traveling east.
The driver of the Nissan died in the crash.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation.
