Person dies in crash near Santee

A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 9:10 p.m. as a 2014 Jaguar XJR was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee.

The Jaguar was attempting to turn right into a private driveway when a Toyota SUV, which was also traveling south, struck the rear end of the Jaguar. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Toyota died in the crash. The two occupants of the Jaguar were taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital.