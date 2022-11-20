 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Person dies in crash near Santee

  • 0

How is it that more Americans are dying on roadways after years of improvement? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 9:10 p.m. as a 2014 Jaguar XJR was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee.

The Jaguar was attempting to turn right into a private driveway when a Toyota SUV, which was also traveling south, struck the rear end of the Jaguar. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Toyota died in the crash. The two occupants of the Jaguar were taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Get TheTandD.com for $1 for 26 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News