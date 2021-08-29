Person dies in crash near Santee

T&D Staff Report
A person died in a crash early Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and S.C. Highway 6, about two miles east of Santee, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
A 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it went across Highway 6 and hit an embankment.
The driver died at the scene. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said.
The name of the driver was not immediately available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.