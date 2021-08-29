 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person dies in crash near Santee
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Person dies in crash near Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died in a crash early Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and S.C. Highway 6, about two miles east of Santee, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it went across Highway 6 and hit an embankment.

The driver died at the scene. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
14
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News