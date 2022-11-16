 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person dies in crash near Neeses; three others taken to hospital

How is it that more Americans are dying on roadways after years of improvement? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A person died when a car and a pickup truck collided in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred on S.C. Highway 389 near Ninety-Six Road, a quarter-mile north of Neeses, at 5:55 a.m.

A 2012 Honda Accord was traveling north when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet pickup traveling south. The pickup truck ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Honda died in the crash, while the passenger was taken to the Regional Medical Center. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were also taken to RMC.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

