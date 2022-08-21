 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person dies in crash near Eutawville

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died after a pickup truck ran off the road and struck trees in Orangeburg County on Sunday morning, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 11:42 a.m. on S.C. Highway 45 near Belfast Avenue, three miles south of Eutawville.

A 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, struck a tree, overturned and then struck another tree, Tidwell said.

The front right passenger died in the crash. The driver was taken to Trident Medical Center while the rear passenger was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

