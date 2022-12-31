Person dies in crash near Elloree

A person died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Mountaineer Circle, five miles south of Elloree.

A 2008 Mazda CX-9 was traveling north when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The rear passenger died. The passenger’s name has not yet been released.

The driver and front passenger were injured and taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.