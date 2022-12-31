 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Person dies in crash near Elloree

New data from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Commissions shows that 11 people have died in the U.S. due to issues with automated driving systems.

A person died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Mountaineer Circle, five miles south of Elloree.

A 2008 Mazda CX-9 was traveling north when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The rear passenger died. The passenger’s name has not yet been released.

The driver and front passenger were injured and taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

