You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person dies in Calhoun County accident
0 comments
breaking

Person dies in Calhoun County accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died in a one-vehicle accident in Calhoun County on Monday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The crash occurred at 9 p.m. as a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling east on U.S. Highway 176 near Kay Avenue.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle was killed. The driver was taken to an area hospital.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters respond to OP football field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News