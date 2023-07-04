A person died after a vehicle struck a tree early Tuesday in Bamberg County, according to S.C. Highway Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.
The crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. on Farrells Road, about six miles west of Bamberg.
A 2009 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.
The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks said the incident is still under investigation.
