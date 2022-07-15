'Perfectionist' local swimmer snags 2 USA Games awards in Orlando

Joni Bowers demonstrated what the power of hard work and determination can do after snagging three awards during her appearance at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in June.

Bowers, 36, of Orangeburg participated with Team South Carolina at the event in swimming. She earned a silver in the 4X25 freestyle relay competition, a bronze in the 50-meter butterfly competition and a fourth-place ribbon in the 50-meter freestyle competition.

"I was shocked," Bowers said, at being able to participate, much less win awards.

She said she made a lot of friends, too

Team South Carolina had a 199 total delegation comprised of athletes, Unified Partners and coaches from around the state.

Bowers is a member of the Orangeburg Hammerheads, the local swim team of Special Olympics South Carolina. They are based out of the Orangeburg County YMCA.

Savannah Smoak Brown of the Canaan community is an Edisto High School graduate who serves as the coach of the Hammerheads.

Brown, a former EHS swim team member who has also served as a lifeguard, was tapped to serve as assistant coach of the Team SC’s swim team at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Brown said she, too, was shocked at having been selected to participate with Team SC.

She said the local Orangeburg Hammerheads is like a family and she enjoys what she does.

The coach said Joni is a "perfectionist" who puts her all into her swimming, noting that she and Joni actually swam in school together at Edisto High.

Brown said she and her mother, Susan, were already familiar with the local swim team of the Special Olympics South Carolina through the participation of her younger brother, Zachary.

She said she and her mother are what some would consider a tag team when it comes to working with the local swim team.

While the local team is enjoying a bit of downtown now, Brown said things will get busier next year. She said the team is not counting out what she hopes may one day be participation in the Special Olympic World Games.

In the meantime, Sheri Bowers said she is proud of her daughter and enjoyed the "wonderful" trip to Orlando.

"It was so professional and the grandkids loved it ... I was so impressed with the rest of our team texting and calling me wanting to know when the games were going to be televised," she said.

Mrs. Bowers continued, "The team is like a family. When one gets an opportunity, it's not a competition. It's like we hold each other up. Savannah has promoted that environment. It develops more family ties and the kids have grown up in other ways that have nothing to do with swimming."

She said swimming is an outlet for her daughter.

"It is an outlet for any frustrations or anything. It is healthy and something that you can carry with you," Mrs. Bowers said.

Brown said individuals seeking more information regarding the Orangeburg Hammerheads and how they may be able to join can call the YMCA at 803-268-9622.